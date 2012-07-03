Planet Android summer cleaning
Blogs come and blogs go, and nowhere is this more apparent than in a fast changing technology area such as Android. Today I removed 12 feeds from PlanetAndroid that haven't had updates in a while (some since 2010). If you feel your feed was removed in error, let me know.
In a reply to a recent post, one reader said they'd like to see fewer app reviews and news articles here, and more development diaries, tutorials, and community activities. What do you think? What are your most favorite and least favorite feeds? Let me know in the comments.
Hi Ed,
I have been an avid Planet Android reader since you created it, and I've come to appreciate the wide breadth of content, both news and developer articles. I think that both have their place.
I will say that when it comes to news, many resources repeat it. A new phone is launching? Prepare to see 10 posts about it in the feed. It would be hard to limit that, however, without playing favorites.
I love getting my Android news here. I like how some report differently on the same topic. The bread and butter, for me at least, is the Developer articles. I have bookmarked so many articles, as I've not really found another venue where I can get so much info about development that can vary a great deal.
So, to make it short, keep the news and emphasize the dev articles. It's a one-stop-shop for everything Android.
There were a couple times this summer where PA didn't update for a bit, and I thought it was shut down or something, I hope it stays around for a long time!
-Nathan R
