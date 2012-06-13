New PlanetAndroid feed policy
Starting today I'll be removing most feeds that include embedded ads. Currently, I pay for PlanetAndroid's upkeep out of my own pocket, with no revenue coming in from ads or donations at all. When an ad appears in one of our feeds, it takes space away from the other articles and gets clicks based on the drawing power of the whole site, including feeds with no ads. That didn't seem fair.
I grandfathered in a handful of feeds for various reasons including new sites that need the extra juice that PlanetAndroid brings to help them get started. Some sites report that being listed on PlanetAndroid has doubled their traffic! If you feel your feed was unfairly removed, or if you make a new feed without the ads and want to re-join, just let me know. Thanks for your support.
2 Comments:
Thanks for that! To be honest I thought the quality of the feed has been going down steadily since the early days, since nowadays it's difficult to find relevant posts between all the app of the day crap, blogs that are just trying to pull attention and traffic to them. That means quality posts often fall off the end because of the feed limit.
I was wondering what is the focus of Planet Android today? It used to be mostly development and platform news.
The purpose of PlanetAndroid.com is to encourage a community of Android enthusiasts and developers. I modeled it on PlanetEclipse.org, which I helped set up and participated in for many years.
It's always been a challenge to maintain a high signal-to-noise ratio in here. One thing I did a while back was remove most of the news feeds because I saw stories being repeated. The best feeds contain original material that you can't find elsewhere. If you have specific suggestions about feeds to add or remove I'd love to hear them. Please post them here or send them to my gmail.com address (ed.burnette@...).
I really don't get enough feedback on this site, and I'd like to have more. Drop me a line. I also created a Google+ page at https://plus.google.com/101728077587642177374 .
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home